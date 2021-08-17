New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said that it has rolled out a special campaign 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ke Liye', aimed at commemorating India's 75th year of independence and the onward quest towards achieving economic self-reliance.

Vedanta group has not only been an enthusiastic partner in this journey over the past decades but is also committed to playing its role in India's goal of becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar. As part of the rollout of the new campaign, the company launched a new video that has given a symbiotic connect with children to be proud of their motherland which resonates with the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The video also shows the mindset and builds awareness about India's significant mineral wealth which has the potential to drive overall economic growth and prosperity.

Also Read | India Failed to Draw Up Plan Well in Advance to Evacuate Its Citizens From Afghanistan, Says Sitaram Yechury.

Also Read | Taliban Announces ‘Amnesty’ Across Afghanistan, Urges Women to Join Government.

****************************

JNARDCC Nagpur launches 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 –Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event

*Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur under the Mines Ministry launched the 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 –Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event with great enthusiasm and spontaneous participation by its employees. Around 55 employees and staff members participated in the inaugural run of 3 km which commenced from the technical complex area of the Centre, the mines ministry said in a statement. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the institution organised a drawing competition on August 15 for the children of its employees and staff with the above theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)