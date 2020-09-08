New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Vedanta on Tuesday said its flagship corporate social responsibility project Nand Ghar has joined hands with the government to participate in nutrition-promotion activities in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

"Vedanta's Nand Ghars are celebrating 'Poshan Maah' in partnership with the government. The month-long initiatives will strengthen our resolve to eradicate malnutrition in children across the country," Nand Ghar CEO Ritu Jhingon said in a statement.

'Poshan Maah' is observed as nutrition month to spread awareness about issues related to malnutrition in children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. "Nand Ghar...is spearheading the fight against malnutrition by celebrating 'Poshan Maah', the government's holistic nutrition programme.

* Equinox Business Park to launch Yulu e-mobility services at its campus

Mumbai: Equinox Business Park, managed by Brookfield Properties, on Tuesday said it has collaborated with electric bike platform Yulu to launch green mobility services at its campus in suburban Kurla.

The campus will have 30 electronic bikes stationed for accessible, affordable and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

On August 31, the Bengaluru-based start-up Yulu launched its services at BKC after it entered into a partnership with town planning authority MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) in January this year.

In the first phase, Yulu services will be available at nine zones in BKC, near Bandra and Kurla stations. To avail the facility, one has to pay Rs 5 towards unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 for every one minute of ride.

