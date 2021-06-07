Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Vistara has contributed over 1,000 kits containing dry ration and sanitisation essentials to several vulnerable families as part of the second phase of its 'Wellness Initiative', which it concluded recently, the airline said on Monday.

The first phase of the initiative was rolled out in April 2020 culminating in September 2020. The second phase witnessed a collective effort from the entire Vistara network in India, including metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, among others, as well as cities such as Dibrugarh, Ahmedabad, Leh, Port Blair, Vistara said.

Since the inception of the initiative, the airline said it has contributed nearly 150,000 wellness essentials impacting more than 18,000 individuals that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said, adding in the coming months, it will continue extending similar support to all the local communities in the country whose lives have taken a hit with the outbreak of the pandemic.

EV maker Komaki sets up digital booking platform

Electric vehicle maker Komaki has set up a digital booking platform that allows customers to book their vehicle online from anywhere in the country amid an increasing demand for the EVs.

The two-step booking process requires the customers to specify the vehicle of their choice and desired mileage. The order will then be transferred to the customers' nearest dealership from where they can purchase their chosen vehicle and avail of after-sale services, Komaki Electric Vehicles said in a statement.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down sales in the auto sector, the e-vehicle industry has remained relatively immune to the fallout, it said, adding, in April alone, Komaki sold more than 2,100 vehicles.

