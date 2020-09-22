Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Debt platform Credavenue's owner Vivriti Capital on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore fundraise led by Creation Investments, an existing investor.

Vivriti had raised Rs 350 crore in March 2020 from LGT Lightstone Aspada and Rs 310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments, a statement said, adding it has raised more than Rs 760 crore in equity capital from investors till date.

The three-year-old company's platform has over 120 institutional investors/lenders, over 260 enterprise clients, 5 lakh individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, as per the statement.

* * * * * * Tata Power to commission 335Kwp project for Apollo Gleneagles Hospital *

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Apollo Gleneagles Hospital to commission 335 Kwp capacity carport in West Bengal.

This will be the biggest carport in the Indian health sector as well as in the state of West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

"With 335Kwp capacity, the project is expected to generate around 4.26 lakh units for the hospital and reduce 80,000 gm of carbon emission per annum," it said.

* * * * * *

Digital platform Freecharge on Tuesday said it has launched new features for small and medium businesses.

Such businesses can now issue their own shopping or gift vouchers, receive money against goods and services remotely and maintain a digital record book using the platform, a statement said.

* * * * * * *

OTT platform Voot Select on Tuesday said it will be broadcasting an eight-part series in the espionage thriller genre titled 'Crackdown'.

The series is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and will be available on the platform from September 23, a statement said.

