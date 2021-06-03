New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) WeWork Labs on Thursday said 22 early-stage startups are part of its Jumpstart programme that will help these businesses to grow in a post pandemic world.

The programme will host a virtual demo event on June 5, 2021.

"..keeping the startups' growth at the forefront, the WeWork Labs Jumpstart programme was launched and has been underway for the last three months in order to specifically aid startups in adapting to the evolving business landscape amidst the shift experienced by multiple industries," a statement said.

WeWork Labs has been focusing on ensuring that startups have their fundamentals in place to grow in a post pandemic world through the Jumpstart programme, it added.

Krafton gets 20 mn pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2 weeks

*South Korea's Krafton on Thursday said it received 20 million pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a successor to the popular mobile game PUBG that was blocked by the Indian government last year.

"Developed by Krafton, the pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks," a statement said.

In September last year, the government blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. Following the ban, PUBG Corporation -- a subsidiary of Krafton -- had said China's Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India.

Criteo rebrands, reveals roadmap for future of open Internet

*Global technology company Criteo on Thursday unveiled new branding, including a new logo, visual identity, and brand positioning.

The rebrand marks Criteo's commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation, and choice, a statement said.

It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalise on as it prepares for the future of advertising without cookies, it added.

"The time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as we use our massive strength in data and technology to re-establish Criteo's leadership within the advertising industry and set an optimistic tone for the future of the open internet, for everyone," Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo, said.

Edelweiss General Insurance announces 'Work from Anywhere' policy

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) Thursday said it has introduced the Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy for all its employees.

With this, employees whose physical presence is not required in office, will be able to work from anywhere permanently, even once offices begin to reopen, a release said.

The insurer has also implemented other COVID care initiatives such as ensuring physical and mental wellbeing, Covid care leaves, vaccination and financial assistance for its employees.

