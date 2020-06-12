Latest News | Business Briefs *Xiaomi Partners Sourav Ganguly Foundation for Amphaan Relief Measures

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Xiaomi India has partnered with The Sourav Ganguly Foundation to provide relief and assistance to families in the areas affected by cyclone Amphaan.

The partnership aims to support and provide relief to the families displaced due to the cyclone that hit West Bengal and other nearby region, and will support 10,000 families by distributing essential food supplies like rice, oil, pulses and also protective face masks in the districts impacted by the cyclone in the state, a statement said.

These areas include South 24 Parganas, Sundarbans, North 24 Parganas, Midnapore and Kolkata, it added.

"As a part of our commitment to society, we have pledged support to the people of West Bengal to help them recover from this natural calamity through our initiatives with The Sourav Ganguly Foundation," Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said.

BCCI president and former Indian cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly said Amphaan has resulted not only in massive destruction of infrastructure but also displaced and affected a large number of families in the state.

* Snapdeal engages experts from Indian Institute of Counselling for employee wellness

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Friday said it has onboarded experts from Indian Institute of Counselling to provide easy access to its employees, who wish to seek counselling support to handle any issues of anxiety or stress in their lives.

"The initiative is an attempt to build a positive and relaxed frame of mind by providing access to mental health professionals who are trained and experienced in helping people deal with anxieties. The entire process is confidential and counsellors can be reached via a telephone number available to the team," a statement said.

The company has also scheduled mental wellness awareness webinars for all its employees with experts from the industry, it added.

With all teams working diligently from home, the company has also launched a Snapdeal Radio featuring curated songs to begin the day positively as well as a daily tip that makes WFH more productive and helps the teams balance their work and personal lives.

* Infibeam appoints Kumar Srinivasan as CEO of credit card issuance biz

Infibeam Avenues on Friday said it has appointed Kumar Srinivasan as the chief executive officer of its credit card issuance business.

Srinivasan had founded Cardpay Technologies, which was recently acquired by Infibeam. With over 23 years of experience, he has worked with firms like Amazon Payments, Matchmove, Hike, and Nordstrom.

"Cardpay will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Infibeam. Cardpay founders and its team will continue to lead the operations of GRIT spend management business and work towards the company's objective to grow credit services and issuance business in India and globally," a statement said.

