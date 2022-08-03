New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor on Wednesday said it has introduced a line-up of 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models.

The models include the Supersport YZF-R15M, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter, priced between Rs 87,330 and Rs 1,90,900.

Also Read | The National Bulletin (TNB) has featured in the Google Top Stories.

The price of the Maxi-sports Scooter AEROX 155 will be revealed at a later stage, the company said.

Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said the products have been launched for the customers who are passionate about MotoGP.

Also Read | Oppo A77 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

"Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India," he added.

*** Exponent, Altigreen join hands for fast charging of e-commercial vehicles * Exponent Energy, a startup simplifying energy for EVs, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs regarding fast charging for electric commercial vehicles.

The partners unveiled the fastest charging electric three-wheeler which can charge from 0-100 per cent battery capacity within 15 minutes.

"This partnership with Exponent will now make us the fastest charging 3-wheeler that offers flexibility and freedom to our customers, and helps them earn even more," Altigreen Propulsion Labs Founder & CEO Amitabh Saran noted.

With a fresh round of Rs 300 crore investment led by Sixth Sense Ventures, Reliance New Energy, Xponentia Capital, and others, Altigreen said it is aggressively ramping up its R&D and production capabilities, while developing a robust pan-India distribution network.

The same will be used to offer the benefits of Exponent's 15-minute rapid charging across India, it added.

Exponent Energy, which has recently raised funds from the family office of Pawan Munjal, is ramping up its e-pack production and setting up 100 e-pumps across Bengaluru in the first leg.

*** Deluxe Trucks & Buses ties up with Kenya Commercial Bank * Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its authorised distributors, Deluxe Trucks and Buses in Kenya, has inked a pact with Kenya Commercial Bank. "This partnership with KCB will enable customers to avail financing options to purchase Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles at industry best terms and conditions," Ashok Leyland Head International Operations Amandeep Singh said in a statement.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) is the largest financial institution in the region.

Deluxe Trucks & Buses E.A. Ltd, which is wholly owned by Simba Corp, is the sole authorised distributor of the full range of Ashok Leyland brand of trucks and buses. The company's current sales network includes dealerships in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa and Thika.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)