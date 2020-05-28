Latest News | Business Briefs Yes Bank Launches Digital Overdraft Against FD

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) To help customers tide over liquidity woes in the lockdown, Yes Bank on Thursday launched a digital overdraft-against-fixed deposits product.

Customers can avail the overdraft of up to 90 per cent limit against the FD and will be charged an interest of 2 per cent per annum, an official statement said. *

IIFL Finance ropes in cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

* Non-bank lender IIFL Finance on Thursday signed up with cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador.

IIFL Group managing director R Venkataraman said the barsman known for his straight drives represents the values of the company. *

* Coca-Cola partners with United Way Mumbai to provide PPE, hygiene aid kits to corona warriors

* Soft drink maker Coca-Cola on Thursday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation United Way Mumbai to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene aid kits to the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It aims to support 48 hospitals and impact 9,600 healthcare and medical staff, and more than 65,000 public service personnel through the tie-up, an official statement said. *

* Hindustan Unilever providing 29 ventilators to govt hospitals in Maharashtra

* FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday said it is providing 29 ventilators worth Rs 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra, in consultation with the public health department.

The company had donated 5,000 PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 2 lakh gloves, 112 pulse oximeters and 28 oxygen concentrators worth over Rs 2 crore to the Government of Maharashtra earlier this month. *

* VOOT ties up with online higher education company UpGrad

* OTT platform VOOT on Thursday announced a tie-up with online higher education company UpGrad, which will help it expand its content to 'edutainment'.

There will be a dedicated UpGrad segment on the VOOT app delivering informative content around the new-age domains of data science, blockchain, tech and management, an official statement said. Md

