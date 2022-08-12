Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The police on Thursday started an investigation after the body of a businessman was found in the elevator hole in a building housing a pub in central Kolkata's Hare Street area, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Sahu, a resident of the city's Kumartuli area.

It appears that Sahu, who drank alcohol in the pub on Wednesday evening, died after falling into the elevator hole, the police official said.

His body was found there on Wednesday night.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report and an investigation is on. The CCTV footage of the pub has been collected," he added.

