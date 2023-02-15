New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

A Chile-India Agricultural Working Group will be constituted for the supervision, review and assessment of the implementation of this MoU. The group will also be responsible for establishing frequent communication and coordination, according to an official release.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

The main areas of cooperation envisaged are agricultural policies for development of modern agriculture, organic agriculture to facilitate the bilateral trade of organic products, as well as promote the exchange of policies aimed to develop organic production in both countries, science and innovation to explore partnerships for innovation in the agricultural sector among Indian and Chilean institutes, and collaborate to confront common challenges.

The meetings of the agricultural working group will be held once a year, alternatively in Chile and India, the release said.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

The MoU will come in force upon its signature and will remain effective for 5 years from the date of execution after which it will be automatically renewed for another 5 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)