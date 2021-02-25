New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd surged over 1 per cent on Thursday after Zydus Cadila said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market antidepressant Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules.

Cadila Healthcare shares ended 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 437.50 after touching an intra-day high of Rs 444.70 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 1.05 per cent to close at Rs 438 apiece. The shares hit an intra-day high of Rs 444.40.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules USP, in strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila is part of Cadila Healthcare group.

Zydus Group owned US-based Sentynl Therapeutics on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Cyprium Therapeutics to acquire its proprietary rights to CUTX-101, a copper histidinate product candidate for the treatment of Menkes disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)