New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Comptroller and the Auditor General of India GC Murmu on Friday asked MBA graduates to focus on integrity, accountability and transparency, as these are the cornerstone of any venture or profession.

No matter where the management students in future work, they should keep in mind the needs of the country and think of how their work, innovations and contribution could help fellow Indians, the CAG said while addressing online the MBA students of IIM Rohtak.

Stressing that audit is an integral part of accountability, he said every organisation has a system of a check through internal and external audits.

"Responsibility in any organisation envisages accountability, accountability to the stakeholders, shareholders, investors and public at large. Fairness, integrity, accountability and transparency form the cornerstone in any venture or profession," Murmu said.

The CAG further said there is a global concern for sustainable development and environmental challenges for which sensitivity and commitment are expected from all.

"I am certain the institute recognises all these and will equip you all adequately in these aspects as part of overall grooming for the future," he noted.

IIM Rohtak was started in 2009.

IIM Rohtak is now the largest IIM in terms of student strength with nearly 1,600 students in various long-duration programmes.

