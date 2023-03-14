Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) CAG Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday stressed the need for collaboration to develop and strengthen accountability frameworks in the blue economy and artificial intelligence.

Under the Indian Presidency of the G20, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) as the chair for SAI20-the engagement group of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) is organising the senior official meeting of the Engagement Group (EG).

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely From March 14, Says Met Department.

Talking to reporters, CAG Murmu said the participants provided suggestions to bring out an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented Communique in the SAI20 summit scheduled in June 2023.

The delegates while broadly agreeing to the Zero draft of the Communique provided their valuable thoughts and suggestions to bring out an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented communique in the SAI20 summit scheduled in Goa in June, he added.

Also Read | Reliance Health Infinity Policy Offers India's First Credit Score-Based Discount on Premium.

"In this meeting today, they (participants) also had some suggestions. Whatever suggestions were made, we had finally come out with some kind of an agreement that will prepare some kind of a draft on few outcomes of deliberations so that those outcomes can be submitted before the main conference, which is scheduled in Goa," he said.

He also highlighted that though each nation has its own unique challenges in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a good widely replicable knowledge system drawing upon collective wisdom was achievable.

The experiences and inputs of the delegates provided a concrete pathway towards tangible outcomes in the form of auditing guidelines and toolkits for effective audits, as well as the SAI20 Communique, an official release said.

In his valedictory address, Murmu appreciated the wealth of knowledge gained during the deliberations on the priority areas of the Blue Economy and Responsible artificial intelligence (AI).

He also stressed the need for collaboration in developing and strengthening accountability frameworks in the two priority areas.

Thirty-eight delegates from different countries and the World Bank are participating in the meeting.

The CAG said several countries wanted to participate in the meeting virtually but the format of the meeting does not allow so.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)