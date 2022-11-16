New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday criticised the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade for its assessment of the country's e-commerce and MSMEs scenario in a research report funded by Flipkart.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is an autonomous body under the administrative domain of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The research report titled "E-commerce Majors, SSI Retailers & Indian Economy”, in its assessment observed that the e-commerce sector cannot be blamed for the slow growth of the Indian retail MSME sector as pointed out by the country's traders' associations.

Moreover, it is MSMEs' structural weaknesses due to which they are facing issues related to their growth in the new age of digitalisation, said the report.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "It is strange that an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce is taking funds from a Company which is charged for mal-practices by various Government Institutions is advocating the Company who has funded the research and report".

It appears that the report is "nothing but an orchestrated document to give clean chit to their masters, Flipkart, who has funded the report", he added.

