New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Ivanhoe Op India Inc, the real estate arm of Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ, on Thursday offloaded 70.29 lakh shares of realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd for Rs 736 crore through open market transactions.

Ivanhoe Op India Inc sold 43,84,464 shares on NSE and 26,44,464 shares on BSE, amounting to a 1.5 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Also Read | LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant Manager and Other Posts at lichousing.com; Check Details Here.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,047.21 apiece on NSE and Rs 1,048 on BSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 736.28 crore.

However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

As of June 2022, Ivanhoe Op India held a 2.13 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchange.

Shares of Macrotech Developers closed 6.14 per cent lower at Rs 1,037 apiece on NSE and 5.82 per cent down at Rs 1,039.60 on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)