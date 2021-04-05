New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Imaging technologies major Canon India Pvt Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Manabu Yamazaki as its new President and CEO, effective April 1, 2021.

Yamazaki takes over from Kazutada Kobayashi, who was at the helm for 9 years leading growth in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

He will be spearheading Canon's business strategy and operations in India and is tasked to strengthen the existing core businesses and bolster the growth in the brand's imaging expertise in newer multiple areas in India.

Before his new role, Yamazaki was working as the Chief Regional Officer for the brand in Eastern China, overseeing various functions in the APAC region, it added.

Yamazaki has been associated with Canon since 1989 and has also been a notable contributor in business management across European, Middle Eastern, Russian, and African markets, the statement said.

On his new assignment, Yamazaki said, "As a vibrant nation, India is brimming with entrepreneurship and holds vast potential for exploring newer creative avenues. We, at Canon, are fully committed to the Indian market and I am looking forward to building on Canon's track record of success and innovation and continuing to deliver value and delight to all stakeholders".

Considering the vast reach and diversity, the company will continue with its endeavour of expanding product propositions and presence across different parts of the country, he added.

