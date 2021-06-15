Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Construction company Capacit'e Infraprojects has won three contracts worth Rs 384.7 crore from Sheth Developers, Raymond Realty and a few others.

Sheth Developers' order includes construction of high rise residential buildings at Malad and Sion in Mumbai, worth Rs 149.7 crore, while the Rs 136.30-crore order from Raymond Realty is for constructing a high-rise residential building at Thane.

It has also received an enhancement order from an existing client for Rs 98.70 crore in Borivali in Mumbai.

* * * * IndiaFirst Life launches new savings plan

Mumbai: Indiafirst Life Insurance has launched a new a non-linked, participating, limited pay and micro-life insurance policy that offer protection, safety, and guaranteed returns.

Called micro bachat plan, this non-linked, micro-life insurance policy with low premium, is designed to offer dual benefits of security and disciplined savings to secure life's certainties, the company promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additionally, the policy offers a loan facility on the policy after 5 years to help the policyholder to take care of the liquidity needs it said.

