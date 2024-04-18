New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Thursday said it has secured two construction projects in Mumbai totalling Rs 549 crore.

A project from Macrotech Developers is for a luxury residential project in Worli, Mumbai, for a total contract value of Rs 256 crore excluding GST, the infrastructure company said in an exchange filing.

Another order from Raymonds Ltd (realty division) is for additional building in Thane and scope enhancement is of Rs 293 crore, excluding GST, the company said.

Capacit'e Infraprojects Managing Director Rahul Katyal said, "We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines."

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company which provides end-to-end building construction services.

