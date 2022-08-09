New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 29 crore during the April-June quarter of FY23, mainly on account of higher income.

The company's net profit in the corresponding period of previous fiscal stood at Rs 4 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 479 crore from Rs 282 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a separate statement, company's Executive Director & CFO Rohit Katyal said: "We start the financial year on a positive note with robust overall performance. We are witnessing strong execution momentum across our projects and are focussed to create value for all our stakeholders."

With an order book of Rs 8,229 crore as of June 30, the company will continue to witness a healthy growth in the coming quarters, he said.

Katyal further said, "The strong impetus from the government for housing sector in the recent budget announcement alongside pandemic induced incentives and favourable policies are very positive for the sector and overall economy."

According to the statement, out of the total orders worth Rs 8,229 crore, those from public sector accounted for 68 per cent, while the remaining 32 per cent orders came from private sector.

The company's gross debt stood at Rs 356 crore.

Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.

