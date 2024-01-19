Agra, Jan 19 (PTI) Four people died and two others were injured after a speeding car fell into a canal late Friday night here, police said. The six passengers in the car were returning from a wedding ceremony, they said.

The injured passengers are being treated at a private hospital in Agra.

"On Friday evening, a speeding car fell into a canal carrying six passengers. The incident happened on Digner road under the limits of Tajganj police station in Agra city. Four persons died, while two were injured in the accident. Those who were injured are being treated at the nearest hospital in Agra city. Legal action is being taken in this incident," Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, City) told reporters.

