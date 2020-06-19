Latest News | CARE Ratings Q4 Net Profit Drops 57% to Rs 16 Cr

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) CARE Ratings has reported 57.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 15.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

It had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 36.68 crore in the year-ago period, CARE Ratings said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of CARE Ratings during January-March quarter declined to Rs 73.40 crore, against Rs 99.02 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2019-20, subject to the approval of shareholders, it said.

The shares of CARE Ratings were trading at Rs 400.85 apiece on BSE in morning trade, down 0.02 per cent over their previous close.

