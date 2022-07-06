Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Upcoming cargo airline Pradhaan Air Express on Wednesday said it has received the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry and is expected to begin commercial operation later this year.

Set up by Nipun Anand, founder of airline general sales agency Zeal Global Corporation, the Delhi-based cargo carrier plans to start its services with an A320 converted freighter which is expected to arrive in Delhi later this month.

India's brand new all-cargo airline will begin commercial operations later this year with the world's first A320 converted freighter, the company said.

The freighter will offer charter facility to Indian shippers and freight forwarders on domestic and international routes, Pradhaan Air Express said.

"We thank our lessor for having confidence in us to offer the world's first A320 converted freighter for the Indian market. This will secure dedicated cargo capacity, boosting the trade's self-reliance," said Anand, founder-CEO, Padhaan Air Express.

The setting up of the new cargo airline endorses the government's vision to achieve 10-million tonnes of annual cargo throughput by 2030 and pushes the Indian air cargo market in global ranking, the company said in the release.

The air cargo market in India has an untapped domestic and international potential fuelled by various initiatives to become a global hub for cargo services, said Vipul Bhalla, CBO, Pradhaan Air Express.

"We aim to make our small contribution to the big dreams of the Indian cargo industry by offering tailor-made solutions with on-demand charters, he added.

The conversion of the aircraft, which has been leased from Vaayu Group/ Astral Aviation, was done by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), a joint venture of ST Engineering and Airbus, at its facility in Singapore, as per the release.

Pradhaan Air Express will be India's first airline to operate an Airbus narrow-body freighter, which offers a payload of 21 tonnes with palletized main deck, the company said.

"Getting the world's first A320 converted freighter to India is like a dream come true. A second aircraft will be inducted by the year end with plans for further fleet expansion," Anand said.

