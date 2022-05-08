New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Logistics firm cargo-partner on Sunday said it looks to increase its turnover to Rs 1,500 crore over the next three years as it has framed a three-pronged strategy, including expansion of its warehousing business, to drive growth.

With the e-commerce market growing at a very fast pace, the company plans to expand in the area of ??warehousing, cargo-partner Managing Director (India) Rajiv Singh said in an interview.

"At present, we are aiming to grow from Rs 530 crore to a Rs 1,500-crore company in the next three years and we are ready to invest as much capital as will be required," Singh said.

The company, which at present operates in 14 cities in India, plans to expand to 10 more cities in the next two-three years.

"Due to the pick-up in domestic demand ... we have set up our warehouses in 2-3 cities as well. I can say that we are in a very mature stage of expansion plan as to how we grow our company to meet the increasing demand of the people," Singh said.

The company which is eyeing growth in the pharmaceutical space believes that India is the one the largest manufacturers of medicines and there are ample opportunities for big firms to come up with more innovations in this area.

"There are ample opportunities for many big companies to come up with more innovations in this area and make efforts to make it affordable to arrange and make the cold chains in India affordable," the managing director said.

Headquartered in Austria, cargo-partner has a global network with more than 140 offices in over 40 countries.

The company is operational in 14 Indian offices with presence in all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

cargo-partner has over 3,700 experienced and skilled employees globally, including 200 employees in India and they are expanding.

