Shivamogga (Karnataka), Aug 7 (PTI) Residents of Kodlu village in Shivamogga district had to wade through chest-deep water of a stream to carry the dead to the crematorium that was on the other side, sources said on Sunday.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Woman Alleges Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Case Filed.

According to the sources, an octogenarian died on Saturday due to age-related ailment in Kodlu and the challenge before the family and relatives was crossing the stream flowing in the village. The rivulet was in spate due to the torrential rains over the past few days.

The family and the kin had no option but to carry the body on their shoulders and wade through the waters to reach the crematorium.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The villagers told reporters that they face this problem during the rainy season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)