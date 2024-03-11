Thane, March 11: Police have registered a case against a garment shop owner in Navi Mumbai on the charge of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman customer, an official said on Monday. The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion

She was exchanging a garment when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official from Rabale police station said. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment).

The accused has been issued a notice to appear before the police whenever required for questioning, the official said.

