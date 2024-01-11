Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police has registered a case of abetment of suicide against the husband, mother-in-law and the husband's friend after a 28-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life in Nerul area last week, an official said on Thursday.

Bhavika Sutar allegedly hanged herself at her house in Shiravane village on January 5, said an official of Vashi police station.

Her father lodged a complaint claiming that she faced relentless mental and physical torture from her in-laws which drove her to suicide.

Vashi police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report against her husband Pritam Sutar (35), mother-in-law Asha Sutar (55) and Ashutosh Patil (32), Pritam's friend, under sections 498 (a) (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (suicide abetment) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

No arrest had been made in the case, he added.

