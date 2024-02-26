Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A case has been registered here against a woman's husband and in-laws for allegedly forcibly giving her poison and demanding dowry, police said.

The woman alleged that her husband forcibly gave her some poisonous substance.

"Somehow I left the home and I hid near a temple, and from there, the police got me admitted to a hospital," she said in her complaint.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she got married seven years ago. After the marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly harassed her over dowry demands, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law.

