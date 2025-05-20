Bilapsur (HP), May 20 (PTI) Nine prisoners were booked on Tuesday following a fight among inmates of an open-air jail in Bilaspur district's Jabli village, police said.

According to police, the fight broke out after a quarrel between some prisoners escalated into a fight.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the jail warden, and further investigations are underway, DSP Madan Dhiman said.

The jail administration has also submitted the incident report to the higher authorities, and the security has been beefed up.

