New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Consulting engineers' body CEAI on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do away with the present conventional least-cost selection method to ensure construction quality.

The least-cost selection method or L1, which is the award of work to the lowest financial offer, has been a prevalent procurement strategy for procurement of works by contractors, consultants and purchase of goods since long in the country.

"Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI)... in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged him to revisit the age-old existing tendering system in the country based on the least cost selection method or L1 needed to be changed post haste for consultancy works as well as construction works and procurement of goods," it said in a statement.

CEAI, which has about 300 members, represents the Indian Engineering Consultancy professionals at the International Federation of Consulting Engineers.

"Complex projects like expressway, tunnels, power plants which require specialised state-of-art-technology should be awarded on quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) 90:10 basis (Technical Weightage 90 per cent and Financial Weightage 10 per cent)," CEAI President Ajay Pradhan said.

For highly complex projects, like nuclear power plants, space technology, state-of-art military hardware, quality-based-selection should be adopted instead of the least-cost method.

"To successfully launch the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, no work, however, the complex should be awarded to an international company; the work should be awarded to a joint venture of an Indian Company and an international company, with the Indian firm bringing the local knowledge and financial strength to the consortium, and the international firm, the technical knowhow," said KK Kapila of CEAI.

The body has also urged the government to make amendment in the constitution to do away with any retrospective taxation, Kapila said, adding that similarly, the PPP (public-private partnership) pacts must explicitly include compensation provision if the developer is restrained from collecting the toll in highway projects or a power project is foreclosed.

CEAI also demanded changes in the definition of an MSME company.

Currently, a company is registered as an MSME company if it has a turnover up to Rs 250 crore (excluding foreign exchange earnings), it said, adding that it has requested to increase this threshold to Rs 400 crore.

