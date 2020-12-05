Puducherry, Dec 5 (PTI): An inter-ministerial Central team will be on a visit to Puducherry on December 7 to assess the damage caused by cyclone and rains.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, territorial Chief Minister V Narayansamy said the teamwould visit the cyclone-ravaged areas and that he would brief it on the loss faced.

He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Union Territory an interim relief of Rs 100 crores to restore normalcy.

The loss that the agriculture sector and infrastructure incurred was pegged at Rs 400 crores, the Chief Minister said.

