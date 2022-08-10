New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states.

This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, a finance ministry statement said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Jobs for Uttar Pradesh Athletes Who Won Medals at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore," it said.

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)