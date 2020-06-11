Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) Growing preferences toward digital purchase in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, plyboard major Century Plyboards India Ltd collaborated with eCommerce giant Flipkart on Thursday to push its digital ambition for select panel products in some cities.

CenturyPly said initially three of its products will be available on Flipkart and more variants will be added with time.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

These products will be exclusively available for consumers in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, while the company is mulling to expand the scheme to other cities in the near future.

This is a first of its kind association where a leading building material company of the country has stepped into the e-commerce service to leverage the spike in online shopping and digital consumption in COVID-19 time, the company said.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black, Assam Kuil Platinum on June 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a trigger for transformation to digitally-driven customer engagement and sales operations for industrial products organizations, states MNC consultant EY.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)