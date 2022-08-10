New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) CESC on Wednesday posted an over 6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 280 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched; First Sale on August 26, 2022.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,146 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,242 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)