Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI): Well-known Malayalam movie director Ranjith on Friday assumed office of the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the apex cinema body in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ranjith has directed around 20 movies and penned stories for more than 40 movies which were either box-office hits or critically acclaimed ones.

The order appointing Ranjith as the chairman was issued on January 6.

His films 'Thirakkatha' and 'Indian Rupee' won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2008 and 2011 respectively.

Ranjith took charge as the ninth chairman of the Academy. He took charge from his predecessor Kamal.

Academy secretary C Ajoy, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, treasurer R Sreelal and others were present when he assumed office.

