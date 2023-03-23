New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Business hospitality company Chalet Hotels on Thursday said it has acquired an 80-room resort in Khandala, expanding its owned asset portfolio in the leisure segment.

The resort land is owned by Sonmil Industries Pvt Ltd, while the hotel structure and its business are owned by The Dukes Retreat Pvt Ltd.

Chalet Hotels Limited has entered into definitive agreements to acquire The Dukes Retreat and Sonmil Industries for an enterprise value of Rs 133 crore (to be adjusted for cash on books), a release stated.

"Chalet Hotels Ltd is positioned in a sweet spot with several of its capex projects approaching commercial opening in the next few months. The Dukes Retreat is the new addition," its MD & CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

Chalet Hotels owns and operates high-end hotels and resorts in India.

