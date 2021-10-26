Mohali, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday assured the industry of "creating a conducive ecosystem" for investments as he projected the state as the "best place" to do business in the country.

Wooing the corporate honchos, Channi reiterated his government's firm commitment to act as a true facilitator showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corruption, negative attitude, delays and inertia.

Channi termed the industrialists as "wealth creators in the society and a source of opportunities to cherish the aspirations of the state's youth".

He was delivering his address during the plenary session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here, according to a government release.

The chief minister said Punjab would live up to their expectations as Punjab is the best place to do business in India.

Expressing his gratitude to all the visionaries who joined virtually on the first day of a two-day investors summit, the chief minister said their valuable suggestions and input would help the state government to further fine tune the existing industrial policy by incorporating some requisite amendments to make it far more investor friendly.

He further said he comes from a humble background and had gone through the grill of day-to-day challenges faced by a common man and has first-hand knowledge of their problems.

Channi said, "I have also seen that aspiring young generation of Punjab which wants to do something big and I am committed to fulfilling their dreams and unable to do this without you....without your support.”

Exhorting the tycoons of industry, Channi said, "You have the capital, you have the risk taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will, I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or creates hurdles in your business plans. Let's work together towards mutual growth and progress."

Channi aspired to further improve state's ranking from top 10 to becoming top five states in the country in terms of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs).

He said the state has developed a land bank of 6,000 acres with plug and play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry.

With several companies participating in the summit announcing their investments plans, Trident Group Chairman Rajinder Gupta announced a Rs 2,000 crore expansion plan on this occasion.

HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta announced to invest Rs 1,200 crore and Amity University Chancellor Atul Chauhan announced to invest Rs 300 crore in the next two years in the higher education sector, according to a government statement.

Apart from this, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand G Mahindra also announced to set up its third tractor facility in the state shortly, besides setting up a hotel project near Pathankot, said the statement.

Several other industrialists including Vice Chairman and MD JK Paper Ltd. Harsh Pati Singhania, Founder & MD Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Dilip Shanghvi, MD Yanmar India Kazunori Ajiki, Chairman-Europe Hinduja Group Prakash P Hinduja, Chairman & MD ITC Sanjiv Puri, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Chairman Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla and Executive Chairman Arcelor Mittal Lakshmi N Mittal shared their experiences and inputs about their partnerships in various industrial ventures across the state, according to the statement.

