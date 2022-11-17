Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT) on Thursday welcomed the New Tourism Policy 2022 of Uttar Pradesh, saying it will boost religious tourism in the state.

"Special focus on developing religious tourism circuits will give a big boost to pilgrimages and encourage people from across the country and the world to travel to Uttar Pradesh.

"With 22 new activities, including adventure/eco-tourism/caravan tourism units, budget/heritage/star-rated hotels, homestays, pilgrimage dormitory, wellness resorts, all-weather seasonal camps and others were given a place in the new policy, this will definitely help unleash the untapped tourism potential of Uttar Pradesh," CHATT secretary general Anwar Shirpurwala said.

Besides, the focus on promoting eco-tourism will lead to sustainable management of natural resources and also help in wildlife conservation, and development of indigenous and local communities, he added.

These policy initiatives would also attract more investments into the state, generate more employment opportunities for women and youth, boost the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and also help in the sustenance of micro-entrepreneurs engaged in various activities locally.

