Latest News | Chhattisgarh to Effectively Implement Traditional 'Roka-Chheka' to Save Crops, Boost Farmers Income

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has decided to effectively implement the traditional 'Roka Chheka' method to save crops and boost farmers' income, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

During monsoon, open grazing of cattle is stopped in villages after completion of sowing process in farms to prevent damage to crops.

As many villages do not have cowshed facility, cattle owners face major difficulties during this period of ban on grazing.

"But now to solve this problem, the state government is building 5,000 cowsheds across the state under Suraaji Gaon Yojana," the statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government said.

Construction of 2,200 cowsheds has been already been completed and for 2,800 cowsheds, it is in progress, it said.

"State government has decided to effectively implement Roka-Chheka (that in Chhattisgarhi language means stopping and checking of grazing of cattle) technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy,” the statement said.

'Roka-Chheka' is being revived with addition of new cowsheds for manufacturing of organic fertiliser using cow dung, it said.

Through these cowsheds, the state government is also creating new employment opportunities, the statement said.

Women self-help groups have also been included in this work, it said, adding that the members of these self-help groups make various goods and artefacts using cowdung and earn additional profit.

'Diya' or lamp, incense sticks made by these women using cowdung were well received in the market even in Delhi during Diwali season last year.

“Government has appealed to all the sarpanch to keep all the cattle in cowsheds during the period of ban on open grazing, so as to ensure proper nourishment of cattle and to save crops from damage,” the statement said.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently said it is important to ensure protection of crops right from sprouting stage of seeds as it will boost agricultural yield and also the income of farmers.

During this time lockdown due to corona crisis, nearly 25 lakh villagers on an average are being provided employment under the MGNREGS (rural-employment scheme) every day and subsequently.

Despite the corona crisis, farmers are enthusiastically looking forward to farming in kharif season, the statement said.

Employment under MGNREGS has accelerated the economic progress in villages, while launch of Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Yojana by the state government has doubled the joy of farmers, it said.

Under this scheme, paddy, corn and sugarcane producing farmers are being provided exchange grant of Rs 5,750 crore directly into their bank accounts, the statement said.

On the first day of the scheme launch, i.e. on May 21, first installment of Rs 1,500 crore under the scheme was transferred into farmers' bank accounts on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's martyrdom day, it said.

Second installment will be released on August 20, on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, the statement added.

