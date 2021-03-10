Puducherry, Mar 10 (PTI): Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GovernmentGeneral Hospital here on Wednesday.

Later, he appealed to the staff drafted for election duty and also to the frontline workers to receive the vaccination as a preventive measure and ensure safe election which would take place on April 6.

The territorial administration, a press release said, has taken measures to see to it that the election was conducted in the safest manner and in strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety norms.

Awareness among the public is being generated through handbills, booklets and wall posters.

Arrangements are underway for distribution of masks to voters on the day of polling, the release said.

The basic health protocols such as sanitisers and hand gloves for the voters are also being readied, it said.

The number of polling stations has been increased from 952 to 1,558, the release said.

Arrangements for postal ballots are also being made for those aged above 80, differently abled persons and also those stricken by COVID-19 to exercise their franchise from home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)