Pune, May 13 (PTI) Sanjivani Karandikar, aunt of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Friday, her family said.

Karandikar, 84, was the sister of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and is survived by two daughters.

She died at a private hospital, said her daughter Kirti Phatak.

Karandikar worked with the Reserve Bank of India before shifting to Pune.

CM Thackeray expressed deep grief over her death, said a tweet shared by his office.

