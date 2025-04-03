Champawat, Apr 3 (PTI) A Chinese woman entering India via Nepal without visa in the guise of a 'sanyasini' was caught and sent to Nepal after interrogation.

A woman was spotted around 2 am Wednesday by a team of SSB patrolling the India-Nepal border, Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said.

Her passport revealed her identity as 30 years old Yang Qiuhan, a Chinese citizen, he said.

Qiuhan was wearing a safa around her head with 'Om Namah Shivay' written on it, 'rudraksha' mala around her neck, and a white dhoti, the SP said.

After legal proceedings, the woman was handed over to the Indian Immigration Department from where she was handed over to the Nepal Armed Police Force.

SSB's 57th Battalion Commandant Manohar Lal said that the Indo-Nepal border is monitored 24 hours so that no "undesirable element" can enter.

