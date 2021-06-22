Thane , Jun 22 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), an agency of the Maharashtra government, has waived delayed payment charges on 5th and 6th installments under its 2018-19 housing scheme and would refund this money to 3,417 applicants, it said on Tuesday.

About Rs 1. 07 crore in total will be refunded to those who paid the delayed payment charges, it said in a release.

The decision to waive the charges was taken in view of the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, it said.

Of 3,417 applicants, 2,689 are from the Lower Income Group and 728 from the Economically Weaker Section.

Under the state government's 'Housing for all' policy, CIDCO had developed about 25,000 houses in five nodes of Navi Mumbai.

