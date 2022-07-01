New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Cigarette makers have shifted from regular plastic wraping to environment-friendly biodegradable wrapping for cigarette packs, well ahead of the single-use plastic ban, industry body Tobacco Institute of India said on Friday.

Tobacco Institute of India (TII) also lauded the "proactive steps" taken by the government towards reducing the burden on the environment by banning certain single-use plastic items.

TII represents cigarette makers such as ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries along with farmers, exporters and ancillaries of the cigarette segment of the tobacco industry in India.

The ban on single-use plastics, which was announced last year, has come into effect from Friday.

Updating about the industry, TII in a statement said: "Its members who manufacture cigarettes have shifted from regular plastic wrapping to biodegradable wrapping for cigarette pack overwrap, well in advance."

The biodegradable material being used is compliant with the international standards and the recently released BIS standards, it added.

"Biodegradation of the biodegradable plastic starts upon coming into contact with soil. This material is extremely beneficial, as it would biodegrade naturally in landfills as well. The biodegradable plastic will not add any strain to the solid waste collection and recycling system," said TII.

It would also reduce costs associated with the collection of plastic waste, recycling of plastic waste as well as industrial composting, the TII statement added.

