Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat, led by its Chairman Anand Desai met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, productive discussions were held on the industrial growth in J&K, an official spokesman said.

The 14-member delegation -- comprising Desai, Vinod Agrawal, former Chairman CII Gujarat, Syed Javaid Syed, Chairman CII J&K, Khurshid Dar, Head CII J&K, besides other office bearers -- apprised the Lt Governor that their visit to Jammu and Kashmir was aimed to explore avenues for business and building strategic economic partnerships for industries.

The members of the delegation appreciated the industry-friendly and investment-supportive policies brought in by the UT administration, the spokesman said.

The business delegation also shared a pleasant experience of their visit to the industrial areas of J&K and the interactions with the industry representatives and the UT administration, he added.

Sinha while interacting with the delegation members said that the UT administration is steadfast in promoting an industrial ecosystem in J&K for which investment proposals of Rs 56,000 crore have already been received by the Department of Industries and Commerce, J&K, besides the development of private industrial estates.

Observing that the road and tunnel projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore are currently under execution in the UT, the Lt Governor said that with the completion of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway and the Delhi-Katra expressway, J&K would have a greenfield expressway. Besides, next year Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari via rail.

The number of flights to and from Jammu and Srinagar has also seen significant growth in the last few months, creating an enabling environment for the rapid growth of the industrial sector in the UT, he added.

