Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region (CII-SR) will work closely with the respective state governments and the industry to facilitate generating over 25 lakh jobs in the next five years in the region, Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII Southern Region said on Wednesday.

"In Telangana alone, we aim to create five lakh jobs by 2027," Suchitra Ella, who is the co-founder and joint managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, told reporters here.

To achieve the ambitious goal of creating 25 lakh employment opportunities, CII has chalked out a two-pronged strategy – first to promote the southern states as an attractive investment destination globally, and second, to work with existing industries for expansion of their business operations in the southern region, she said.

The southern states' leadership in ease of doing business supported by the stable governments would be a game changer in achieving the milestone on job creation, she said.

An official from the CII Secretariat in Chennai said the goal of generating 25 lakh jobs involves various sectors.

"We have done our own study amongst our members and how much they are going to expand, what's their expansion plans, how much investment is ... in (being made) and what is jobs that they are expecting. So, this is a rough estimate on which that we internally have also evaluated. Based on which, we have shared our data points," he said.

Ella said the CII Southern Region theme "Beyond South India@75" will broadly fall under the focus areas of Policy and Regulatory Excellence, Enhancing Core Competitiveness, Protecting Lives and Livelihood, Societal Connect, Sustainability and Membership Engagement.

Outlining the key strategy areas for the year 2022-2023, she said the topmost priority will be to work closely with all the southern state governments on policy engagement initiatives with special focus on ease and cost of doing business.

On the policy front, formation of CII – State Government Consultative Forum in southern states is a key priority this year, she said.

CII has set up a similar forum in Kerala. CII is working with the state governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry for setting up a CII – Government Consultative Forum with an aim to promote industrial development and improve ease of doing business in the respective states.

