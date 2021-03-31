New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Industry body CII on Wednesday welcomed the government's Rs 10,900-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector, saying it will be a game changer and timely alongside the existing farm reforms.

CII National Council on Agriculture Chairman and ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri said the scheme approved by the Cabinet will be a "game changer" and also help in building Indian brands for the global market.

Rasna Chairman and Managing Director Piruz Khambatta said the PLI scheme for the food processing sector is indeed timely, and "along side the existing agricultural reforms, will create an enabling environment and strong impetus for output-linked growth of the food exports," according to CII statement.

It added that the move will also help in creating brand India for the Indian food processing industry.

Nestle India CMD Narayanan, HUL Executive Director (Foods and Refreshments) Sudhir Sitapati, and Keventer Agro CMD Mayank Jalan also welcomed the move saying this will enable the creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail.

In a separate statement, the Trade Promotion Council of India said this will help Indian brands reach global shelves and boost the economy. HRS hrs

