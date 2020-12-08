New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) State-owned CIL's coal allocation to the power sector under special e-auction registered a 27.7 per cent rise to 16.48 million tonnes (MT) in the April-October 2020 period.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 12.90 MT of coal to the sector in the year-ago period, according to government data.

The coal allocation by CIL in October also increased to 6.51 MT, over 1.97 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, the data said.

Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for such consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period, say one year, through e-auction mode so as to plan their operation, it added.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to all intending coal consumers to purchase coal for own consumption through single-window services as per requirement and at a price determined by themselves through the process of online bidding.

Forward e-auction is aimed at facilitating all the consumers of coal across the country with wide-ranging choice for booking coal online, enabling them to buy dry-fuel through a simple, transparent and consumer friendly system of marketing of fossil fuel.

The state-owned company is one of the major suppliers of coal to the power sector. Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonne of coal output by 2023-24.

