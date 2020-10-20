New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said it has launched generic Nintedanib used for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) under the brand name 'Nintib' in India.

Available as 100 mg and 150 mg capsules, the launch marks another milestone in the company's decade-long commitment to treat IPF, a rare lung disease that impacts ten in one lakh people, Cipla said in a statement.

In line with its endeavour of enabling effective and affordable management of IPF, Nintib is priced at Rs 69 (100 mg) and Rs 85 (150 mg) per capsule, it added.

IPF is a chronic progressive form of lung disease with an average survival rate of three to five years if left untreated. It is characterised by scarring in the lungs, wherein the lung tissue becomes stiff and thick, Cipla said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at Rs 764.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.03 per cent from its previous close.

