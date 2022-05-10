New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 12 per cent to Rs 362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 413 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Also Read | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India at Rs 55 Lakh.

Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 5,260 crore for the period under review as against Rs 4,606 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the drug major posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,517 crore. It was Rs 2,405 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series India Launch Set for May 18, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Total revenue from operations last fiscal rose to Rs 21,763 crore. It stood at Rs 19,160 crore in FY 2020-21.

"I am pleased to see the continued momentum across our key markets despite adverse seasonality impacting overall business mix," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra noted.

The company's domestic business continued the double digit trajectory during the quarter, he added.

"We crossed the USD 1 billion milestone in our domestic branded prescription business driven by the sustained growth across our acute and chronic portfolio," Vohra said.

The company's established respiratory franchise and contribution from peptide assets have strengthened US run rate to USD 160 million, he stated.

"Adjusting for Covid-linked and other one-time charges, our core operating profitability continues to be strong underpinned by the strength of our business fundamentals," Vohra said.

The drug maker continues to respond to challenging input cost environment with cost optimisation and mix management while maintaining high serviceability, he added.

The company said its board has approved a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 per share for the year 2021-22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)