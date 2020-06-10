Latest News | Civic Volunteers Beat Up Panchayat Member for Not Wearing Mask Properly

Jalpaiguri(WB), Jun 10 (PTI) A man was thrashed allegedly by some civic volunteers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in front of his house for not wearing properly a mask to check the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kalinagar village in Raiganj block on Tuesday night, the police said adding the person who was assaulted is a member of Majhiali Gram panchayat in the same block, the police said.

A police patrolling van stopped in front of him and some civic volunteers thrashed him accusing him of not wearing a mask.

The panchayat member claimed that he was wearing a mask but it has slid down.

After the incident locals gheraoed the police team and protested against the incident forcing the officer-in-charge of Rajganj police station to apologise to the man.

A local BJP leader, Bidhan Jha on Wednesday claimed that the man was beaten up because he is a supporter of the party and the incident was politically motivated.

